GREENSBORO, N.C. - Schools nationally are woefully behind in employing the professionals most likely to intervene when a student shows signs of wanting to harm themselves or others, a Tegna investigation found.

The investigation comes at a time when a national debate rages about how to prevent school shootings that often focuses on gun laws and physical changes to buildings.

“It's too late at that point,” said John Nicoletti, a public safety psychologist, about installing security cameras and armed guards in schools. “What you're doing at that point is, 'How do we minimize the body count?'"

One in four schools nationwide have no counselors; one in five districts don’t either.

Advocates nationwide, like Molly O’Connor with the Students for Education Reform in Denver, are demanding change.

“We want a full-time mental health counselor in every single school,” O'Connor said. “We need professionals who can identify the students on the path to being mentally unhealthy and figure out ways to help them with that."

TEGNA stations across the country teamed up to look at the lack of school counselors nationwide. Even in those schools where a counselor was available, he or she was often overburdened. Eighty-five percent of schools did not have at least one counselor for every 250 students, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Education Office of Civil Rights during the 2015-16 school year.

The National Association of School Psychologists recommends one counselor per 250 students, one social worker for 400 students, and one school psychologist for 500 to 700 students.

