GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fun Fourth festivities and WFMY News 2's 70th make for a lot of free fun!

Join us for the Fun Fourth street festival on Elm Street in downtown Greensboro from 1-7pm. We're right in the middle of the concert stages, games, exhibits and food. The WFMY News 2 tent is in between McGee & Washington Streets. Be one of the first 1,000 to stop by the tent and you'll walk away with a free commemorative WFMY News 2 70 Years magnet.

WFMY

As you make your way down the Fun Fourth street, don't miss the free A/C in the Greensboro History Museum! In the lobby, you'll find a "Be A WFMY News 2 Meteorologist" traveling weather center. The real forecast is on a loop and you can video you, your family members and friends as you take turns giving the forecast.

(BTW, don't forget the block party concert and fireworks are Wednesday July 3rd this year! See you at First National Bank Stadium 7-10pm)