GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fun Fourth festivities and WFMY News 2's 70th make for a lot of free fun!

Join us for the Fun Fourth street festival on Elm Street in downtown Greensboro from 1-7pm. We're right in the middle of the concert stages, games, exhibits and food.

The WFMY News 2 tent is in between McGee & Washington Streets. Be one of the first 1,000 to stop by the tent and you'll walk away with a free commemorative WFMY News 2 70 Years magnet.

As you make your way down the Fun Fourth street, don't miss the free A/C in the Greensboro History Museum! In the lobby, you'll find a "Be A WFMY News 2 Meteorologist" traveling weather center. The real forecast is on a loop and you can video you, your family members and friends as you take turns giving the forecast.

(BTW, don't forget the block party concert and fireworks are Wednesday, July 3 this year! See you at First National Bank Stadium from 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.)

