We're used to tipping our barbers, mechanics, and waiters. But nowadays it seems like we're tipping in places we never used to.

"Consumers are becoming increasingly resentful about the idea that they have to tip people just for doing their jobs. Like really? I have to tip a smoothie maker? Or what about the barista at the coffee shop who swivels a little point of sale iPad in your direction with a pre-calculated tip, " says Margot Gilman, Consumer Reports Money Editor.

A Consumer Reports survey shows just how deep this tipping anxiety goes. Twenty-seven percent said there are more situations today where they're expected to tip than there were just two years ago.

They also found that women were more likely to tip when dining at sit down restaurants, 91% compared to 80% of men. But when it comes to those coffee shops like Starbucks, 67% said they don't typically tip.

And those who did tip were more often Millennials and Gen X-ers.

When 2WTK put this story out on social media, a few comments were:

@ncleanne I get tired of seeing tip jars on every counter, everywhere! You didn't go above & beyond... you did your JOB. That does not require a tip in my book.

@DianaRuggOnTV I'm not tipping for fast food.

Consumer Reports found 46% of Americans would prefer to dine in a restaurant where tipping is gone and server wages are built into the price of the entree.

That's compared to 35% of Americans who prefer the current system. Men preferred this more than women and southerners were more likely to tip than people who lived in the northeast.