GREENSBORO, N.C. — Is it too early to change from work clothes to PJs?!?! But maybe here's the better question, why are you so tired all the time?

First, researchers are shifting their ideas about fatigue.

They're focusing on the cause of people's fatigue because it's not just work. You could be tired because of physical and social activities.

Or because of you're dealing with health issues. Fatigue is also a side effect of depression anxiety, stress, and even boredom.

Here's what you can do: Change your diet. You know caffeine can keep you up at night, but high sugar and fried foods can also keep you up because they dehydrate you.

Set a regular bedtime to help train your body. Blue light makes you feel alert. So avoid it from your phone at night. But the sun also gives off blue light so embrace it during the day, from the sun.



And get your eyes checked. You may have the beginning of cataracts. And cataracts can reduce the amount of blue light you get during the day...which makes you feel more tired.

