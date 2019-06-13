GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've seen the sticker on your car. You get an oil change, they slap it on your windshield and tell you to come back in 3,000 miles.

But your car's manual probably says something different. So do you actually need to change it every 3,000 miles?



The simple answer? No.



USA Today spoke to several auto manufacturers. The only ones in favor of the 3,000-mile oil change are people who would profit from it. Quick lube chains, repair facilities and service departments of dealerships were all in favor of it.



Most manufacturers recommend 7,500 miles or more between oil changes. In fact- BMW says owners can go up to 15,000 miles between changes if they're using synthetic oil.

However if you're dealing with quote "severe" driving conditions like frequent trailer towing or extreme heat and cold.

But ultimately you're going to have to check your car's manual to know for sure.

