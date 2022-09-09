Do you wish you could edit or undo a text? Starting Monday, September 12 you can on iOS 16

Messaging and email features are among several of the changes coming with the Apple update.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — While the Apple iPhone 14 was released this week, You can pre-order it and it can be in your hands by the 16th of September.



Most of us aren't in the market for the new phone, but most iPhone owners will get a taste of the features of the new phone with the new operating system, iOS16. The software update is available on Monday, September 12, 2022.

iOS 16 is compatible with iPhone 8 and above, and even the iPhone SE (second generation).

Since July, Apple has been publicly beta testing the update and features. There are many, you can get a full list of them from Apple here.

Two of the ones 2WTK focused on a deal with text messages and emails. We went to tech gurus for explanations. For example, Aaron from Zollotech shows Youtube viewers how the undo and edit text message feature works.

“If we press and hold a message we already sent, it brings up unsend or edit. Then you can do that. But older messages cannot undo or edit. With each change, it gives a change log to the person sending it and receiving it so we have some accountability,” Aaron said on the Youtube video.

Editing and undoing text messages, finally! As we understand it, you have about two minutes to make the change to the message. Also, If the person you're sending it to doesn't have iOS 16, they see the first message and the second edited message.



Here's one more cool feature to look forward to on Monday, the email changes.