If we’re talking about ways to protect yourself from Melanoma, you probably think of sunscreen. But sunscreen can’t protect every part of your body – like your eyes.

Just as a group of students from Alabama.

Four friends who all went to Auburn University all wound up with Ocular Melanoma. It’s a rare cancer that develops in the eye. Since they told their story, they’ve been overwhelmed with former Auburn students who all say they have it.

“I would tell you most recently in the last year or two I've seen more cases of melanoma that I've seen in the past 21 years,” said Dr. John Mason, an ophthalmologist at UAB Callahan Eye Hospital. “I don't know why.”

Another group experiencing the same thing are from the Charlotte area. They’re now pushing for research to find out what’s causing the cancer.

“We believe that when we're looking at what's happening in Huntersville, North Carolina, what's going on here,” said Ashley McCrary. “There is something that potentially links us together.”

“Until we get more research into this then we're not gonna, we're not gonna get anywhere,” added Lori Lee. “We've got to have it so that we can start linking all of them together to try to find a cause, and then one day hopefully, hopefully a cure.”

So, who’s the most at risk?

People of Caucasian descent, those with light-colored eyes, older people and, of course, people who spend a lot of time in the sun.

The Ocular Melanoma Foundation says there’s no specific way to prevent the disease but regular visits to the Ophthalmologist can help with early detection.

