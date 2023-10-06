Dog owners hesitant to get their pets their vaccinations

The study by Boston University's School of Public Health finds anti-vax sentiments in humans are spilling over to pets.

CALIFORNIA, USA — According to the American Pet Product Association, about 65 million households in the U.S. own at least one dog.

New research suggests a majority of dog owners are skeptical of having their pets vaccinated, even though that puts the animals, and their humans, at risk.

The study from Boston University's School of Public Health found that 53% of dog owners have some hesitancy toward canine vaccines. Of that group, 37% see them as unsafe, 22% as ineffective, and 30% as unnecessary.

"I think it's pretty necessary,” said Sinjin Chun of California. His dog's name is Kobe.

"Dogs are just a lot dirtier than we are, and they can pick up a lot of different things. And if they're spreading those things around, it's not good," said Chun.

The co-authors of the study say they were “stunned” at the results. Dr. Matt Motta says an unvaccinated pet is a danger not just to other animals, but also to the humans around them.

“We knew that Canine Vaccine Hesitancy existed because of our anecdotal and lived experiences. We didn't know how pervasive it was," said Motta.

Almost all states require rabies vaccinations, and there are several other shots that veterinarians recommend for dogs.

THE RISKS OF NOT VACCINATING PETS

“Obviously if you get rabies, if you don't get treated right away or whatever, you die. Parvo and distemper, for sure, can be fatal,” said Dr. Todd Calsyn, a veterinarian at Laurel Pet Hospital in West Hollywood, California.

The study also found vaccine misinformation has been projected onto pets as well.

“Nearly two-fifths of dog owners believe that routine vaccines administered to dogs can cause them to develop autism, which is a fundamentally human diagnosis, not something that we observe in canine populations," said Motta.