What you should know before donating blood

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 and the Red Cross are teaming up to host a holiday blood drive.

Anyone 16 and up can donate with parental consent, as long as they are in good health. You can donate blood every 56 days.

If you're a first-time donor, here is what to expect:

After checking in, donors will answer a few questions about their health history and places they’ve traveled, during a private and confidential interview.

You’ll tell us about any prescription and/or over-the-counter medications that may be in your system. We’ll check your temperature, pulse, blood pressure, and hemoglobin level.

Then, the donation is only about 8-10 minutes on average.

After donating blood, you’ll have a snack and something to drink in the refreshment area.

You’ll leave after 10-15 minutes and continue your regular routine.

The Red Cross says one pint of blood makes four transfusable products: red cells, platelets, plasma and cryopreciptate. For every pint of blood, doctors can pull out three of those products and each of them can go to a different person, depending on the type they need. So that means each pint of blood you give can save three different lives.

The WFMY Holiday Blood Drive is set for Tuesday, December 13 at The Greensboro Coliseum Special Event Center. You can make an appointment online or walk-in from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Use the sponsor code: WFMY.