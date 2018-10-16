GREENSBORO, NC – It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t know someone that has or had breast cancer. But the facts of breast cancer can be a little fuzzy. Dr. Susie Almquist, an OBGYN from Cone Health is our expert source for information to make the facts more clear.

Claim: A lump means I have cancer.

“It does not, but it needs to be evaluated and you need to talk to your doctor about it. The lump could be normal changes or a benign tumor or could be a cancer.

Claim: Deodorants or Anti-perspirants can cause breast cancer.

Claim: The type of bra you wear can lead to cancer.

Claim: The size of your breast figures into whether you get cancer.

Dr. Almquist says, “No” to all of the above.

Claim: You can't get breast cancer because it doesn't run in your family. “There is a type of hereditary breast cancer, but there are many women who there is no history and they get breast cancer so, anyone could have it.” Which is why routine self-exams and mammograms are so important.

Don’t know where to get a mammogram or if you’re struggling to pay for the mammogram, Cone Health’s Alight foundation can help.

© 2018 WFMY