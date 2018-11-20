You're familiar with Black Friday. And you've heard of Cyber Monday. But how about Travel Tuesday?

Consumer Reports says there's a day to look for cheap airfare.

They say the week of Cyber Monday is a great time to find cheap airfare.

And Tuesday is the best day of the year, according to experts at Hopper, an airfare tracking app.

Travel experts say they've seen ticket prices 32 - 42% off. But you've got to hunt for them.

Experts suggest following the airlines on Twitter or signing up for their newsletters.

The sales can go very quickly and could be gone within hours.

Just don't expect to see huge deals on low-cost airlines. Focus on airlines like Delta or American instead of southwest or frontier. Sales aren't just for domestic flights, either.

Some international airlines say they'll also have deals on Tuesday.

