Is your gas grill leaking gas? How to check & why you shouldn't clean your grill with a metal brush.

Last year about 5,700 grilling fires were reported.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whether you call it grilling, barbecue, or cooking out, the danger is all the same. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, about 5,700 grill fires take place on residential property every year, most caused by malfunctioning gas grills.

Greensboro Fire Safety Education Coordinator Dee Shelton joins us on 2WTK at 5:30 pm to talk grill safety and fire safety overall. You can text in your question to 336-379-5775.

FIRES DUE TO FAILURE TO CLEAN GRILL/METAL BRUSH DANGER



Food and grease left behind can be dangerous, so when you clean that grill, and you need to do that each time, you need to be mindful of what you use.

“I kept having pain in here and then it would move this way. It was pretty intense pain but I just thought it was from being sick,” said Michael McLeod.

That pain was metal grill brush bristle. Surgeons removed 5 and a half inches of his intestine after they found the metal bristles from his grill brush stuck in his stomach.



Instead of using metal brushes, use a nylon brush or aluminum foil to scrape.

MOVE THAT GRILL OUT!

Having the heat source too close to combustibles is a common problem.

A few years ago, the Greensboro Fire Department did a demonstration/training exercise that showed what happens when you keep the grill next to the house….and use it!



The fire in the grill can quickly spread to the siding. In the time it would take you to go into the house to get the cheese for the burgers, the siding was melting off.



GAS LEAKS IN THE HOSES

Every year, you need to check for leaks in the hoses. Winston-Salem Fire shared a picture with us of a grill fire. They responded to a fire caused by an undetected gas hose leak.



Here's how you check for leaks:

“Just take a soapy water solution, and start spraying on all of your connections. And in just a second you can start seeing some of the bubbles blowing away, and when you start seeing the bubbles, it shows you where your leak is,” said former Greensboro Fire Chief David Douglas.

Smoke detectors matter, too!