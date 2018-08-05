Imagine this: A stranger calls you, saying that they have thousands of dollars that you might be entitled to. Sounds too good to be true, right? And it usually is. However, lawyers from a class-action lawsuit are trying to contact people who they've won money for in a suit against Dish network.

The case deals with those unsolicited calls we're all seeing a lot more of these days. Telemarketers representing Dish were repeatedly calling people trying to sell them services. The problem is these people were already on the "Do Not Call" registry.

The lawyers brought a $61 million dollar lawsuit against Dish network and won. But getting the money to consumers has proven difficult. Lawyers are contacting the people who were bombarded by those calls and telling them to sign up to get thousands of dollars. The people are understandably skeptical and frequently hang up.

But if you're one of these people affected by those calls, you'll want to listen to what they have to say. In some cases, people may be able to collect up to $1,200 per call.

Here is what you need to know: There are 18,066 people in this lawsuit. It wasn't regional, so people across the country were contacted by them. The attorneys have sent postcards and tried to call those involved in the suit. You may have thrown out that postcard or ignored the call. So you can type in your cell or landline phone number in this link to find out if you're one of the people affected. They'll have all the information you need to claim your money.

Now if you weren't on that "Do Not Call Registry," and want to get on it, that link can be found here. Just fill out your number and email. They'll send you a confirmation email to confirm that you want to be put on the registry. Once you click that, you'll be on it. The whole thing takes about a minute. It won't get rid of all those calls. But it will decrease the amount of calls you get.

© 2018 WFMY