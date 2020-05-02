Have you ever woken up dehydrated in the middle of the night and reached for a glass of water right by your bed? Well, that could be unhealthy.

New research says that dust and germs can collect in your glass of water in just a few hours.

Not only dust and germs but even bugs, and debris.

Even a closed container or bottle of water could present problems as well such as nasty backwash.

Researchers recommend not sharing a glass or drink with anyone else, staying hydrated during the day which to lessen dehydration during the night, and drinking water before you go to bed, but not right before you go to bed.

