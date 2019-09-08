These days, we're being watched from all angles, all the time. Security cameras are everywhere from doorbells to mounted in lights and computer screens.



You never know when you're being watched. And in most cases, the cameras are working to protect you and keep your family safe. But unfortunately, hackers can also use them against you. There are things you can do to protect yourself.

Keep your camera's firmware up to date. Companies often release updates to make things more secure. Some automatically download the updates. Others don’t So remember to check.

Change your camera's password to something long and complex. You’re not logging in all the time, so it’s okay it’s long and complex! Besides, it will make it harder for hackers to get into your account.

And if your camera offers two-factor authentication, use it! That'll mean a hacker would have to get your user name, password and a one-time code to get to your camera.