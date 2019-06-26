GREENSBORO, N.C. — Are you excited for the Fourth Of July? It's just about a week away. No doubt you'll either watch a fireworks show or launch one yourself.

Just be careful. Last year, 91-hundred people went to the emergency room for fireworks injuries. At least 5 people died.

Don't overlook sparklers either, they can reach 2000 degrees. That's hot enough to burn skin and tissue to the bone.

And heed this word from, the Consumer Product Safety Commission's Acting chair. "If you try to ignite a firework and it doesn't ignite, discard it, don't try to reignite it. If you're going to use fireworks have a bucket of water or a hose handy and most importantly don't give fireworks to children," said Ann Marie Buerkle



And leave the professional-grade fireworks to the professionals.