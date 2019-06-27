GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're ready for vacation: you've got your plane ticket, you've booked your hotel. But have you taken a look at your insurance, just in case you get sick? You should.

It just takes some preparation beforehand. Make sure you have an up-to-date insurance card, put your provider's contact info in your phone in case you need a referral.

And make sure you have a supply of prescription drugs for your trip. Ask your insurer for a vacation override if you need an early refill.

If you have a chronic condition like asthma or diabetes, tell your doctor before you travel and ask for a referral for doctors who could treat you if necessary.

And ask your insurer ahead of time, what it defines as an emergency. And while you're at it, ask what will be covered if you need treatment, and look for a mobile app from your insurer. That can help you find ERs, urgent cares, and other places that you can get help along your route.

