GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, SNOW. It's happening. Whether it's a little or a lot, we have the #SnowOn2 sticks ready and we've worked up a cheat sheet to get you ready to save you time and frustration.

DON’T SCRAPE, COVER!

The hardest and most time-consuming part of getting somewhere when it has snowed seems to be scraping the windshield, so you can see.

How about-- not scraping at all? Get a large kitchen trash bag and you cut it down the side and then open it up to cover the windshield. Hold it down with the wipers on the bottom, close it into the top of the door or you can use a few rocks to hold it down at the top.

When you are ready to go, simply slide the bag off and you don’t need to scrape.

DIY DEICER

You can make a deicer that you can spray on your windshield.

Mix one part water to two parts rubbing alcohol in a spray bottle.

You'll spray the windshield and let the mixture work to loosen up the ice so you don't have to scrape so much.

BEFORE THE SNOW COMES IN……

.YOUR VEHICLE:

Fill up the gas tank and those tires. Low tire pressure can affect stopping time.

Do a quick check of fluids -- wipers, anti-freeze, oil.



And just in case, make sure you have your auto insurance card with you-- and you have your agent's phone number available...this way you're not looking for it in an emergency.

DON’T GET STUCK!

Do you have cat litter, rock salt or dry pasta?

Stick it in your trunk, it could help you if you're car gets stuck.



DON’T USE CRUISE CONTROL.

Once you hit the road, avoid cruise control.

You shouldn't use it when the road might be slick.

Finally, take it slow.

Don't add to the problems already out there.