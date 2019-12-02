You headphones spend a lot of time in your ears -- and I don't need to tell you what also spends a lot of time there, right? (Ask your bathroom Q-tip stash?!?!)

You'll need some paper clip, alcohol free unscented baby wipes, a paper towel, a toothbrush and just a little bit of alcohol.

If you've got ear buds or in ear headphones you first step is to get rid of ear wax.

Gently use a paper clip or a cotton swab to remove excess wax, and wipe down the ear tips and supports with baby wipes or soap and water.

A toothbrush can also help wipe away any stuck wax. Use a dab of hydrogen peroxide or alcohol to get things moving but be careful not to push the debris deeper into the screen.

If you use peroxide or any sort of liquid make sure you immediately dry it off with a paper towel to get rid of any excess liquids.