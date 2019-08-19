GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina couple says their granddaughter died at daycare, due to too much of an over the counter medicine. They say it was the child's third day at daycare and the worker gave the baby too much Benadryl. Investigators charged with worker with homicide.

While police believe this case was intentional, every year children die due to unintentional Benadryl overdoses. Most often, parents give their kids the antihistamine to help put the kid to sleep.



And while your parents may have done the same, that doesn't mean it should still happen. “Even things we did 10 years ago, 40 years ago which we thought were totally safe, and you’re fine, I'm here today, luckily we are, but with more evidence we know that there are things that are not safe for our younger patients,” says Ava Care Pharmacist Ellen Fulp.

When it comes to any children's medicine, over the counter or not, you should call your doctor or a pharmacist to determine dosage or confirm dosage.

In fact, Fulp says you shouldn’t use your silverware teaspoon or the medicine dosage cup for kids. She says the most accurate method is an oral dosage syringe.



And if you're thinking, I'll just half an adult's dose…. “Even if you have an adult tablet and you cut it in half, it will be a bigger dose than what most pediatric patients would need.”

