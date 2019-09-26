GREENSBORO, N.C. — Door Dash says they've suffered a massive data breach affecting 4.9 million consumers.

They announced the breach on their blog today.

They say they learned about the breach on May 4th of this year. However, the company says anyone who joined after April 5, 2018, was not affected.

But for those who were affected the following information could have been accessed:

- Names, email address, delivery address, order history, phone numbers, passwords

- The last four digits of payment cards. DoorDash insists that neither full credit card information of the CVV was accessed and that the last four digits are not enough to make fraudulent charges

- Dashers and merchants also had only the last four digits of their bank account numbers exposed

- About 100,000 dashers had their driver's license numbers accessed.

DoorDash encourages everyone to change their password.

And we encourage you to freeze your credit. It keeps crooks from opening up new credit lines while allowing you to still use your credit cards and loans.

Check out one of the articles below for instructions on how to do it.

RELATED: Freeze Your Credit NOW! Feds: Capital One Hack Includes 30 Other Companies.

RELATED: How to freeze your credit after the Capital One breach

RELATED: Stop Panicking, Start Preparing For Data Breaches