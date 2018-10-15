GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Do you have a tree in your yard, driveway, or even blocking your street?

Michael has left tree limbs all across Greensboro.

It can be frustrating and confusing. Do you have to clean it up yourself or is it the City's responsibility? It is 100% the responsibility of the City to clean up tree debris on the road or on the sidewalk. But if there is a downed tree on your yard or driveway, the City of Greensboro cannot go onto your personal property and remove an entire tree. But if you take steps to cut the tree into smaller limbs, the city can assist you in removing debris.

The City of Greensboro says residents who have this problem should call the City's Contact Center hours from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The number to call is 336-373-CITY (2489). Representatives will advise you on whether the city will remove/clean up the tree limbs, or if it’s the owner’s responsibility.

Chris Marriot works for the City of Greensboro in the Field Operations Department. He is the Deputy Director.

"We are asking residents to call the City Contact Center because the tree damage is sporadic," Marriot said. "So call into the Contact Center so we know the location. Give us your name and address. We service on our waste routes somewhere in the range of 92,000 customers, and for us to just randomly drive and find places with tree debris, it could take months. So call in so we can get you on a list and we can get to you sooner."

Marriot is asking that you have patience with storm debris removal. The City says they have 12 crews out working six days a week but they have a lot of work to do.

"It may take up to 6 weeks to get everything."

If you have a tree in your yard, call your insurance provider to set you up with a tree removal service. The tree service can cut the tree up into smaller limbs. Take those limbs and put them within five feet of the curb, then call the City Contact Center for pickup. Again, this could take weeks.

"We’re asking residents to please be patient in that collection, right now we are still clearing roads but with those work orders we may be working on that for 30-45 days," Marriot said.

There are separate instructions for getting rid of smaller debris like twigs and leaves.

"If you have smaller limbs or twigs and leaves, those are prohibited from disposal in your trash, they cannot go in the green city trash can," Marriot said. "They need to be bagged in clear bags or bundled with twine so they can easily be picked up, or in your own can weighing no more than 50 pounds."

The smaller debris will be picked up on your regular waste collection days.

The tree debris will be turned into compost or mulch for the City to use, and to be sold.

© 2018 WFMY