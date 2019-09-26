We've all been through the drive-through. You get up, hand the cashier your card, and then turn away to make room for the food in the car. What you're not doing is watching what happens to your card, and that's a mistake.

One of our views told us recently that as she was going through a drive-through, she handed over her card to pay for her food. When she wasn't looking, the card was slipped off to a cook, and she was never handed her card back. The viewer claims the manger showed her all of this on the in-store surveillance video.

We're still working to confirm all of these events, but in the meantime, here's what you can do to protect your cards, and your information.

Anytime you hand over a card, and it goes away and out of sight, make sure it's a credit card, not your debit card.

That's because even if you run your debit card as credit, it still takes money out of your account and gives access to the rest of the money in your account.

When you use your credit card, it's only a charge, not actual money. This helps protect your money and you account. All you have to do is contest the charge, while keeping your money safe.