NC DMV: no road tests for new drivers means no license

The hope for teen drivers everywhere (and maybe their parents too) was for road tests to be re-instated or waived. Neither has happened.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Phase 2 is a mixed bag of openings and modifications. And while there have been allowances for other DMV requirements like driver license renewal and inspections, the in-person road test seems to be stalled.

WFMY News 2 viewer Kenneth writes, “Several of us have teens who are ready to get their driver license but are unable to do so. There seems to be little information as to the DMV’s plan to either resume tests or waive the requirement as Georgia has done.”

It's not the DMV’s call to change things, it's what health officials deem safe.

With that said, the DMV spokesperson told WFMY News 2 says, "We are optimistic that as the state re-opens, the driver test could be included in one of the later steps."