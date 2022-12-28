A muddy mess! | Driveway problems leave North Carolina man stepping through mud

Whenever a good rain fell, a Westfield man's driveway turned into a muddy mess. After a year of frustration, he called 2 Wants to Know's Kevin Kennedy.

WESTFIELD, N.C. — Whenever it rains, this Triad man's driveway turned into a muddy mess.

The stretch of gravel and dirt couldn't handle a good soaking.

Cars had a hard time getting through it.

So did Ed Norsen, whenever he had to retrieve his mail. He spent a year wading through the mud, before giving a call to 2 Wants To Know's Kevin Kennedy.

Almost every day Norsen makes the long walk from his house to his mailbox.

“Yeah, that’s my mailbox,” he uttered.

His mail is delivered across the street on Ring Road. It wasn’t a problem on most days, but every now and then, it is.

“It was just a river coming down through here,” Norsen stated.

After a good rain, the road floods and mud from the neighbor’s driveway made getting the mail more challenging than it should be.

“No one gets out my property on the road without going through mud,” he said.

You can still see a thin layer of mud on the road from a past storm.

“It was six to eight inches deep gravel mud here,” Norsen explained.

The main problem with this driveway is the water from the property pours down, dragging dirt and gravel onto the road.

“It was all across. Over [this] lane down a quarter mile," Norsen said.

Norsen says this muddy mail mess went on for about a year and his bigger concern is cars trying to get through it all.

“People come down the road had to stop, go slow, all over mudstone here," he explained.

After a bad storm, Norsen would sometimes spend a few hours clearing the road.

"I know I'd pick up haul off at least 3 tons," he said.

Norsen eventually reached out to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Our call for action team reached out as well.

"Our crews went out and essentially improved the drainage ditch of the driveway side of the road," NCDOT officials said.

The culvert was lowered and repaired. New stones were put in. Part of the driveway was also dug out to help divert water from the road.

"They came over. We worked together and got it straightened out," Norsen said.

Norsen told us the road has been mud free ever since and he's thankful we were willing to investigate.

"Glad you were interested in trying to help," he said.

He was pleased NCDOT was able to step in to solve this problem in Westfield.

