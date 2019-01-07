GREENSBORO, N.C. — You know you need to be careful driving around tractor-trailers. But you may not know that their brakes work completely different from yours.

Semis use air brakes. But they can only be used so many times before the brakes lock up. And that can potentially cause jackknives or skids.

There are several zones you need to stay away from as well. Right in front of the trucks, portions of both sides, and right behind them are all "no zones." Those are areas where the truck driver can't see you.

Experts say the safest spot around a semi is behind it, but with some serious distance. They suggest you leave at least 30 feet between your vehicle and theirs. That's about the length of an African elephant.

Meanwhile, in the front, a fully loaded tractor-trailer can require 40% or more stopping distance than a passenger car.

You need to see a truck's headlights and bumper in your review mirrors before you pass them. The recommendation is at least 20 feet.

