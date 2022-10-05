Greensboro police officers explain rules of the road

Officers with the Greensboro Police Department shared the do's and don'ts of driving safety.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A lot of people claim they're great drivers. How well do they actually know driving safety and rules?

Officer Thomas Fetzer and Corporal Andrew Muldowney from the Greensboro Police Department joined 2 Wants to Know to explain things all drivers should know.

Yield Signs: To Stop or Not To Stop

Fetzer said drivers don't need to come to complete stops when they see a yield sign. He said you should slow down long enough to make sure there isn't another car oncoming.

Fetzer said merging onto highways require you to do something different. HE said many drivers try to slow down to ensure they can merge safely.

However, Fetzer said the safest way to get onto a highway is try to match the speed of other drives when coming off a ramp. It makes it safest for you and other drivers.

Fender Bender

How you approach a car accident depends on the severity of the incident. Muldowney said if nobody got hurt and the cars are operable, you should move them to the side of the road.

Muldowney said he often sees accidents happen from other crashes. Driver won't see the crashed cars and then hit them.

If the car can't be moved, Muldowney said get to a safe location then wait for police to arrive.

Driving with hazard lights

Fetzer advised against driving with your hazards on. He said drivers think it's helpful when visibility is low because it makes their car more visible. He said it actually creates a glare on the windshields of other car, which makes it more difficult for them to see.

Fetzer said drivers should use their headlights while driving sparingly. He said doing so may be the best option when the car is having mechanical issues and the driver can't get to an exit.