DST: It's spring forward this weekend. How to prepare now for losing an hour of sleep

It's Daylight Saving Time again!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's one of the most dreaded sounds, the beep-beep-beep of the alarm clock. This weekend is Daylight Saving Time, which means your alarm will be going off an hour earlier.

Set your clocks one hour ahead before you go to bed Saturday night. Sunday, March 14th, is officially "spring forward" time. Losing an hour of sleep for someone who hits the snooze button already is a problem.

“Some people have a hard time when it comes to waking up, most of us think about it where teenagers are concerned,” said Dr. Eric Stocks, Psychology at UT Taylor.

Snoozing your alarm will not cause you any harm, except maybe being late for work, it could mean you have nocturnal anxiety.

Dr. Stocks estimates 50% of Americans suffer from some sort of sleep disorder. Are you one of them?

On average, adults get about six hours of sleep a night but most adults are supposed to sleep between eight and nine hours each night.

“So, if you're really irregular in your sleep schedule and your body doesn't know what to do, you need to develop a sleep ritual that helps you to get in a way that helps you relax,” said Dr. Stocks.