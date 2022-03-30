Duke Blue: A history of the Battle of the Blues

Duke and UNC are close on the color wheel and geographically, but that's where the likeness ends.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — “There is a range of blues. We know exactly what blue it is not, which is pale blue,” said Blyth Morrell, AVP of Digital & Brand at Duke University.

Rivals don't miss taking shots, even if it's about the clash on the color wheel! The history of Duke Blue dates back to when Duke was Trinity College.



Wouldn't you know, it was a game against UNC. The students cheered for their winning shade of blue.



“The first version of Duke Blue goes back to that football game. The deep dark blue, that's the only reference that we have,” said Morrell.



The next mention of Duke Blue comes in the 1960s when they were trying to formalize commencement and the robes.

“In our archives is this is the genesis of Prussian Blue. Those Prussian robes are still in use for commencement exercises today,” said Morrell.



While the Prussian Blue is for commencement, Duke has two other shades of blue. Internally it is called Academic Blue, but it is also referred to as Duke Navy, and it is the official blue. In 2009, Duke Royal Blue was used for athletics, apparel, and promotional items.

Don't let this choice of blue confuse you. In an email, Morrell said, “it’s the best blue.”

HOW CAROLINA GOT ITS BLUE

The students created debate societies. Every Saturday night the Dialects and the Philanthropics debated. You knew what side you were on by where you came from.

“Students were automatically put into one of these two societies based on where they lived. If you lived east of Orange County you would be part of the Philanthropic society, if you were from west of Orange County you would be Dialectic society,” said Spencer Anderson, Manager of the UNC-Chapel Hill Visitor's Center.

Every time these two societies would debate against each other all members would show up wearing ribbons on their shirts. One group wore blue, the other white. In the 1800s athletics brought them together.