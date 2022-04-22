Digging deeper: Why you should call 811 and maintain your garden | 2 Wants to Know

Digging safely keeps you safe. Maintaining your yard helps keep the environment healthy.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — April marks the beginning of spring dig season. That makes it extra important to know how to do it safely.

It's also important to know how to maintain your yard to keep it healthy.

Louis Panzer, the Executive Director of North Carolina 811, and Rachel Cates from New Garden Landscaping and Nursery joined 2 Wants to Know to make sure you're prepared.

811 is a three-digit free call that is used to let utilities know where you plan to dig. The companies can mark that area, and you can dig safely.

Panzer said digging safely includes five steps.

You need to call 811. Wait three business days before starting. You're required to do so. Check to see you got a positive response from the utility company. A positive response is the feedback the company gives you to let you know whether they have a conflict with where you plan to dig. Respect the marks provided by the company. Dig with care.

Cates said keeping your soil healthy goes a long way toward keeping your plants in tact. A teaspoon of soil contains more microorganisms than the Earth has people. Those microbes keep your dirt full of nutrients, which helps keep soil healthy.

Cates said the pesky weeds we try to rid from our yards actually have benefits. She said many popular plants people put in their gardens lose their fragrance over time. The scents attract pollinators. Your weeds might end up being the most attractive thing to pollinators like butterflies and bees.

Backyard comes in many shapes and sizes. Cates said each one has the potential to grow into part of large and diverse ecosystem. She said the key is planting native plants that support a diverse group of inspect species.