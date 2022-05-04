How to keep teeth healthy while eating Easter sweets | 2 Wants to Know

Dr. Shelley Olson explains what Easter candy is safe and which ones you should avoid to keep your teeth clean.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Easter is less than two weeks away. Among others, one of the things we look forward to most is enjoying all the chocolate and candy.

Dentists say some candies are better than others when it comes to keep your teeth healthy. We talked with Dr. Shelley Olson from the NC Dental Society to give you the do's and don'ts of Easter treats.

Chocolate

Olson said chocolate is one of the safest choices for you on Easter. She said it dissolves quickly and washes off your teeth easier.

Dark chocolate is the best choice because it has less sugar than milk chocolate, according to Olson.

Gummies

Olson said you should avoid these types of sticky candy. They can get stuck easily between your teeth and on the tooth's surface.

She said make sure you kids brush and floss after eating these types of candies to prevent cavities.

Hard candy

Olson said hard candy like lollipops can cause problems like chipping or cracking. She said it's best to not have these candies since they're hard on your teeth.

Sour candy

Sour candies typically contain citric acids that give them their flavor. Olson said those acids can attack the tooth's enamel, which make teeth more vulnerable to cavities.

Olson suggested drinking lots of water after having candies like those. She said don't brush your teeth for 30 minutes to give your saliva time to wash away the acidity.

Olson said chewing sugarless gum can actually help prevent tooth decay. She said look for the ADA seal, so you know for sure it doesn't contain sugar.

Drinking water has tons of health benefits. Olson said one of them is preventing cavities. She said water cleans your mouth and washes away leftover food particles. It also helps neutralize cavity-causing bacteria.