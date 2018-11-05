Changing and remembering passwords can be a pain in the neck. Now, there’s new technology that could make it easier – and some advice for making stronger passwords.

Instead of putting capital letters at the beginning and number at the end, mix it up to make it harder for hackers to guess.

"I have insane passwords that no one would ever crack," admitted Shane Brady. He came up with his own unique system after someone stole his identity. "So I make acronyms and I throw numbers of hockey players into my passwords mix up letters and numbers."

It can be hard to keep track of that so experts recommend a password manager that can remember them for you. It’s also good to set up 2-tier authentication which usually involves a text or app. A code is sent to your device and you type it in as an extra security step.

"That's probably the best way your viewers can protect themselves is by adding that second factor," said Mark Risher, Director of Product Management at Google.

If you want to go a step further, you can also purchase a security key. When you try to log into a site, your phone or computer detects the device and with a tap you can confirm it’s you and not a hacker trying to log in.

