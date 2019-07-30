This frozen meal has got to be better for you than eating 2 fun-size Snicker bars...right? But this particular meal, which has organic ingredients, is vegan, gluten free, has the same amount of sugar in it as these two mini-candy bars. Recently, Consumer Reports looked at sugars in foods and how they're listed.

For example, Amy's Asian Noodle Stir-Fry lists organic cane sugar in the ingredients. To be clear, organic sugar isn't any healthier for you than any other kind of sugar.

This particular Amy's meal has 15 grams of sugar, which is just under the amount of sugar in the 2 Snickers fun size candy bars.