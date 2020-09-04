GREENSBORO, N.C. — The stimulus money is coming to bank accounts across the country soon. And we want to make sure you don’t lose it. As much as you want it, scammers want it even more.

So here are a few things you need to think about from Marketwatch.

Your bank and the IRS will never call you about this payment . If someone does call claiming they’re helping you to get your money and need your card pin: it’s a scam. The caller ID may even say the IRS or your bank’s name. Hang up anyway. It’s a scam.

Second, there are no links to click to get your money . The IRS will not send unsolicited texts or emails to verify anything. Go to your bank or credit card’s website directly if you need information.

And third, if the IRS doesn’t have your direct deposit information, you won’t have to verify any information. The payment will either be mailed to you or you can head to the IRS’s website directly by clicking here to learn more about giving them your direct deposit information. Anyone contacting you saying you need to verify something or that you were overpaid and need to send money somewhere is a scammer.

To read the full article click here.

RELATED: VERIFY: The stimulus checks won't impact your tax refund next year

RELATED: Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.

RELATED: Answers to some of the most common questions about federal coronavirus relief