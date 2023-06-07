How to treat eczema from within

It can be an itchy and painful skin issue, but managing things like stress and what you eat can make a big difference.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eczema is a itchy and painful skin condition that thousands of Americans deal with every day. In fact, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases estimates about 30% of the entire population deals with the skin condition.

While the symptoms present themselves on skin, it's not a surface level issue, it is one that needs to be treated from within.

Dr. Ana-Marie Temple is a pediatrician who has treated thousands of patients dealing with eczema.

She breaks down several big topics including how stress and what you eat can really make a difference when it comes to your skin.

Five ways to treat eczema

Remove processed foods Decrease sugar to less then 24grams per day Replace dairy (the most common offender) with things like avocados, salmon, coconut milk Add in Vitamin D and Zinc - two of the most common deficiencies in those with eczema Manage your stress

Why stress contributes to eczema

Stress is a big trigger for those dealing with eczema because it increases your cortisol levels, which can then spiral into other side effects.

High cortisol levels cause us to crave sugar and carbs and processed foods

High cortisol levels prevent us from getting a good night sleep which is imperative for healing of eczema

Cortisol triggers a cascade of inflammation in the immune system

Managing nutrition as apart of treatment

Another big player in healing eczema is nutrition. Dr. Temple said it's because eczema is not just a surface level issue, you must treat it from within, like by looking at what you eat.