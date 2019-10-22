GREENSBORO, N.C. — Election day is right around the corner.



No, not that election day. But there are several important local elections coming up that you need to be aware of.

In High point, voters will choose a mayor, between incumbent Jay Wagner and Carlvena Foster.

They'll also vote for several city council candidates and decide how to spend $50 million in a bond referendum.



Burlington voters will also choose a mayor, between incumbent Ian Baltutis and challenger Joey Cook, Sr, and 2 council seats.

In the town of Summerfield, voters will choose a new mayor, between former Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes and Danny Nelson.

Either will be new to the position. Current Mayor Gail Dunham is not running.

You can fill out an absentee ballot, vote early or in person.

To register the same day you vote, you'll need to fill out a registration form and bring a driver's license or another proof of your residence.

If you're already registered to vote, you won't need an ID to vote until next year.

If you need to look up your polling station click here.

If you want to see sample ballots for High Point, Burlington, and several towns click here.

