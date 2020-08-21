REAL TALK TIME: How your neighbors really feel about President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden

We created a way for people to hide their face and share their real thoughts on the election.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mom always said don’t talk about politics in public because it could get you in hot water. So to find out the Triad’s real feelings, 2 Wants To Know build a voting booth and took it to downtown Greensboro. People could step inside to hide their faces and share their real thoughts on the candidates.

Here’s what folks had to say about President Donald Trump:

“The Country is turning to **** because of our president at the moment.”

“He’s got more enemies than he really deserves. He’s trying to do the right thing.”

“He doesn’t sugarcoat anything. He lets the people of America really know what’s going on.”

“He’s fundamentally a pretty honest character. The way I established that I said if I were to meet Donald Trump how would he assess me? I said you know there’s not a single thing he could say about me that wouldn’t be the truth. So that made me like him more.”

“I think Donald Trump is an egotistical psychopath.”

“I don’t think he knows God because I think he picks and chooses who he cares about.”

“He doesn’t really serve the American people. He serves himself and his friends.”

“With the COVID, I think he’s dropped the ball. He let a lot of people down. My mother has COVID. I know what she’s going through in nursing homes. It’s been a nightmare.”

On former Vice President Joe Biden

:

“Biden is going to give us some change. We need change.”

“None of us are perfect. But I think he is as close as we can get right now to pulling our country together.”

“He’s an honorable man. He’s a good leader. I think he has a lot of empathy.”

“Joe Biden there is going to be more crime. Look at Portland, Oregon. They are burning police cars up.”

“Biden says some crazy stuff. Like ‘if you don’t vote more me, you’re not black.’ Come ‘on. Come ‘on.“