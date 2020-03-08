Whoa! Is your power bill bigger than normal?

Mine is! More of us are staying at home, which means we're using more energy.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whoa! This is my response to my upcoming electric bill which is projected to be $275! Yipes, that's $132 above my average bill. What is going on?

According to USA TODAY, with more people spending more time at home, a third of US households could see their power bills climb 10% to 15% higher this summer.

The data from clean energy technology firm Arcadia shows households in metro areas will spend between $2 and $37 more on utility bills.



What is sucking the most energy and taking money out of your wallet?

Your air conditioning. It accounts for about 40%of your electric bill. If you're home more-- you're using it more.



What can you do besides turning up the thermostat and sweating it out?

Shut your windows, blinds, and curtains to keep the sun and heat out.

Change your air filters. The dirtier the filter gets, the harder the air will run trying to work its way through it, the more your bill.

Check your windows and doors to make sure you're not air conditioning the neighborhood.