Evacuate: Would you be able to grab what you really need?

Make a list of the 5 P's, tape it up on your cabinet, and have a bag or bin stashed somewhere convenient.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a typical Tuesday morning until it wasn’t. The neighborhood around the SealMaster asphalt facility in Madison was evacuated after a fire at the facility.

These families were at home having a regular morning and in an instant, they were told to leave in a matter of minutes.

Would you be able to grab what you really need?



The key is this list and a bin or a bag you can easily carry.

These are the 5 P's of evacuation.

People and Pets

Prescriptions

Papers

Personal needs

Priceless items



This is the big picture of what you would need to take with you, but you want to make this personal to you.

These 5 P's could look like this:

People and pets, with the names of everyone

Prescriptions with specific medications, a device like a c-pap machine, and glasses

Papers, this could be a thumb drive, or it could be on your phone, the important documents like health and home insurance would be of help

Personal needs, This is a short list of a change of clothes, dog food, phones, and chargers.

Priceless items, this is the last on the list if you have time if there is something irreplaceable like your grandmother's wedding ring

Those 5 p's should be on a physical list, so you don't have to keep it all in your head when you're in emergency mode.