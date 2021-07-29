Everything you want to know about NC DMV

Local DMV offices no longer make appointments. Go online and pick a date, but look for any DMV office convenient for you.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The NC DMV is giving you a fair warning.

“You have to plan ahead. Don't think that my license expires next week and I'll go next week. Nope. Unless you go to a walk-in office--you won't be able to get it done,” Steve Abbott with the NC DOT Communications said.

Summer is the busiest time of year for the DMV. Add in all the issues COVID brought with it; less staff, people delaying their DMV business until now, mail delivery problems, backlogs, you can see there's a good reason the DMV is warning folks to plan ahead.

2WTK has a few tricks from the NC DMV to make your life easier.

HANDICAP PLACARDS

“If you’re trying to get a handicap placard, if you do it by mail, it could take a month-- or 6 weeks. But if you take the application form with the $5 to a License Plate Agency, they'll hand you a placard right there,” Abbott said.

CALLING FOR AN APPOINTMENT

You cannot call your local DMV office to make an appointment.

The only number is the main number out of Raleigh, 919-715-7000.



THE FASTEST WAY TO GET AN APPOINTMENT

The best way to make an appointment is online. And there are two tricks you should know about online appointments. MyNCDMV.gov

“You don't need to go to your home county. When you go on the appointment system you can search and see different offices in your area,” Abbott said.

Once you're in and have an appointment, you can go back in that system as often as you want and look for earlier dates to pop up. If someone cancels, the system automatically opens that spot up.

12 WALK-IN LOCATIONS AROUND NC—ONE IS IN GREENSBORO

If you have a simple DMV issue, license renewal, duplicate license, you can go to the walk-in office. There is no testing there. The Greensboro walk-in office is open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays, at the Depot, 236 East Washington Street.

SHOULD YOU MAKE AN APPOINTMENT OR JUST SKIP THE LINE?

If you're renewing your license, getting a duplicate, chances are you don't even need to make an appointment. You can do it all online.

PLAN AHEAD