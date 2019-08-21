Move over Instagram and Snapchat, one of the hottest apps right now is TikTok. Formerly known as musical.ly, the app relaunched in the U.S. last year and allows users to record videos with popular music.

Sisters Ella and Riley love it. They say they can relate to other people their age on the app and they can always find something funny to make them laugh or feel happy.

"TikTok is the fastest growing app of its kind right now," said Joan Solsman, a senior reporter for CNET.

Solsman says the app has about a billion users, but parents need to be tuned in. Many of the popular songs have explicit lyrics.

"There are instances of offensive content, of offensive language," Solsman said. "Like any social media app, you have to be concerned about the possibility of predators being able to find your child."

Ella and Riley say they have been approached by people they don't know on TikTok, but they just block them.

And some users have found mean and offensive comments posted for everyone to see.

But there are safety settings in the app. Making an account private allows only approved users to follow your child. You can also stop certain people from interacting with the account. And parents can block comments that use offensive words.

"I have told them that they need to have it on private, that they not allowed to have it public," mom Mary McGoldrick said. "They show me their video before they put anything out there."

That helps kids stay safe while they're having fun.

Earlier this year the company that owns TikTok paid a $5.7 million fine for illegally gathering personal information from children.

