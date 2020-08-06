'Stop wearing contacts if you're sick'. Eye exams change due to Covid-19

The NC Optometric Society released guidelines for offices and patients

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Just like the grocery store, chances are your eye doctor is going to have a piece of plexiglass or a shield the next time you visit. And that's just the beginning of the changes.

“You can expect to see a lot of wiping down of equipment during eye exams. We’re also trying to limit the amount of touching. We're taking pictures of the back of the eye now and we look at them on the screen that way we don't have our faces and fingers in people's eyes,” explains Dr. Rachel Wruble, President-elect of the North Carolina Optometric Society.

She advises you to call the office and ask what is the office doing differently. And check out the NC Optometric Society guide for offices and patients.

PICKING OUT EYEGLASSES

The opticians are selecting the glasses based on face shape & coloring so patients aren't trying on everything in the office. “Every pair a patient tries on, we set aside on a tray and they will be individually cleaned.”

Here is how the guide explains it: Care should also be taken in the handling of eyeglass frames and other products to limit opportunities for the transfer of the virus. For example, a staff member wearing gloves and a mask can assist a patient in obtaining frames from the selection available and transport them with a tray or other receptacle to the fitting area. Once a patient has completed their selection process, the staff member can disinfect each pair of frames before replacing them on display. Offices should consult with frame representatives regarding the proper care of frames so as not to cause damage, and follow CDC guidance on disinfection methods for these items.

IS WEARING CONTACT LENSES SAFE?



Yes, but if you're sick with any kind of cold, virus, Covid-19, you shouldn't. “If you're sick you may want to consider wearing the glasses. Contacts are a medical device, so they do carry a higher risk of infection if you yourself are sick with a virus. If you're sick and you're touching your eyes and you could possibly contaminate them if you're putting them back, putting you at risk for infection.”

HOW OFFICES SHOULD DISINFECT

Offices should continue to use germicidal wipes to clean exam chairs and all equipment after every patient encounter. Additionally, facilities should regularly perform enhanced environmental cleaning of commonly touched surfaces, such as workstations, counters, railings, door handles, clipboards, pens, chairs, and other public area surfaces.

OFFICE PROTOCOLS