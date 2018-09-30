GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — "I don't trust Facebook. It's pretty much that simple," said Andre Perkins, from Greensboro.

After 50 million Facebook accounts were compromised, it's a common theme in Greensboro.

"It makes me wonder about am I really secure," questions Daniel Woodruff.

The things about this breach is it isn't just Facebook that got hit, but all those apps you use through Facebook -- those games, those shopping sites that you let Facebook sign you in to so you don't have to type in passwords?

That's what worries Ananda Mitra, a communications professor at Wake Forest.

"It's convenient. You don't have to log in over and over again, you don't have to remember multiple passwords. You want to play a game? Hey, let Facebook allow me to get into the game," said Mitra.

Each of those apps reveals a little bit about your personality, allowing hackers to piece together a clear picture of who you are and what makes you tick.

"It's not just credit card numbers, and phone numbers, and addresses -- but what they think. What's in their mind? What makes them tick," said Mitra.

Ultimately, this is the hacker's fault, but Mitra says we can help ourselves if we don't let every aspect of our lives go through Facebook.

"I don't want to necessarily blame the users, or the victims. But we do have some responsibilities. We need to use these technologies responsibly," said Mitra.

Chances are you've already logged back in, and experts say once you do that the hacker's shouldn't be able to access our information anymore. However, with this being Facebook's second incident within a year, you've gotta keep your guard up.

► Make it easy to get more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY