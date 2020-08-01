GREENSBORO, North Carolina — A leader at Facebook announced "we are strengthening our policy toward misleading manipulated videos." They will be removing a video if it "uses artificial intelligence or machine learning to merge, replace or superimpose content onto a video."

But other kinds of misleading videos will still be allowed. Facebook clearly says: "This policy does not extend to content that is parody or satire, or video that has been edited solely to omit or change the order of words."

For example if Matt said in a video: "I'm a huge fan of the Giants, but I hate the Cowboys." Someone could still post on Facebook "I'm a huge fan of the Cowboys."

People can also still slow down or speed up videos to change their meaning. For example a video of Nancy Pelosi was shared last year showed down to make it appear like she like she was drunk.

Even though these other types of misleading videos would be banned, Facebook says they do have fact checkers who try to reduce the distribution of fake videos or attach a warning that it's false.

The bottom line: you still can't believe everything you see on Facebook. It's best to get your news from a trusted source.