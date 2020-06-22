Easy tick to spot an imposter online

To see if someone is pretending to be your favorite brand or celebrity, look for this one thing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Growing up the only kind of imposters we ever saw were in spy movies. You know when they ripped off that mask and another person was underneath.

But today anyone with a computer can pretend to be someone else. It's a growing problem.

In 2018 Facebook shut down 3.3 billion fake accounts. Last year that jumped to 5.4 billion. That's a 63 percent increase in a single year. And now one of those fake accounts belongs to someone impersonating WFMY News 2 online.

The imposter uses the WFMY News 2 logo to comment on stories with politically charged statements like #Trump2020 or #Biden2020.



Here's how you tell it's fake. It's really easy: the fake poster does not have a blue checkmark. If we comment on something the post shows up with a blue verified checkmark! So to check if it's real, look for the blue checkmark.