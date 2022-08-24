Facebook lawsuits: Settlements include $90m and $37.5m

How you can you get your share of it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The saying is time is money and in the last month's time, Facebook has confirmed it will pay $90 million more.

2 Wants To Know is looking at several lawsuits against the Meta company, you know as Facebook.

At the end of July, Facebook was making headlines for settling a class action lawsuit for $90 million. At issue was how the company followed users logging off the platform.

This week another settlement of $37.5 million was filed in court. This one is for collecting, storing, and selling location data. A judge needs to approve it.

How much money from these settlements will you see? After legal fees, who knows, but it's still more money than you had before.

The $90 million settlement money is for anyone who visited a non-Facebook website with a "like" button in 2010 and 2011. Think about it. Were you on Facebook 11 and 12 years ago? Chances are, you hit a like button.

According to this notice issued June 24, the class action suit applies to Facebook users in the United States who, between April 22, 2010, and Sept. 25, 2011, visited non-Facebook websites.



Facebook users have started to get emails from the class action lawsuit advising them to file a claim before September 22, 2022. Make sure when you file your claim you put in all the user names you may have used.

As for the settlement for the $37.5 million, it covers users who joined Facebook after January of 2015.