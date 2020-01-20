The Better Business Bureau wants you to be careful before you buy online.

They say a small furniture business out of franklin owes thousands of dollars to customers.

Several customers hired a company through Facebook marketplace. They each put down a 50% deposit and they were told it could take a while. But when they tried to get updates, the company didn`t respond.

One customer ended up taking the company to court. According to the BBB, he wasn`t the only one.

Two more unhappy customers started posting warnings on Facebook pages where the company was selling items. They say they didn`t know what else to do when they couldn`t get a response from the company.

According to the BBB, their website and Facebook page were taken down, but an account under the owners` names is still posting items for sale.

The BBB says if you buy a big-ticket item like furniture, your best bet is to choose a company you can visit in person first.