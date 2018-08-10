GREENSBORO, NC – Do these things sound familiar:

You got another Facebook friend request from me.

I’ve been hacked and you shouldn't accept another Facebook friend request from you.

Nope.

Somewhere, some person with too much time on their hands is laughing because their hoax, not a hack, but their hoax is everywhere.

While cloned accounts can be an issue, the thing that's going around, is just a hoax.

It's well timed, Facebook did have a security breach last month. Hackers exploited a bug that affected the Facebook “View As” feature. But this latest round is not a hack, it's a hoax.

Let me answer two key questions you have:

What should you do if you get one of these messages?

The answer is don't forward it, don't copy and paste it...in fact, delete the message and move on.

How can you know if you might be a victim of Facebook cloning? What should you do?

The answer is search for other versions of your account. Here's how you do that, in the search bar you put in your name, look at the people listing and see if your picture pops up anywhere but your own page!

If not, no worries.

If it does... report it to Facebook.

