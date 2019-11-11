GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Facebook you connect with friends and family, track events you're interested in, share pictures of vacation, and now you can get health alerts before you scroll through your feed.



Facebook launched a new tool called "Preventative health." Just like notifications for comments and messages, Facebook will send reminders to users to get routine exams.

That's for things like blood pressure tests or mammograms. But don't just follow Facebook's recommendations. A doctor at the University of Kansas says you should check with your doctor first before getting any type of test.

You should also check with your insurance to see if those screenings are covered.



